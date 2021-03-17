NWACC signs first cross country runner

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College signs its first student athlete.

Rogers high school senior Aries Burasco committed to running cross country for NWACC.

Burasco said he’s been interested in the program for months and is looking forward to running.

“Being on the very first team, that’s something I never thought I’d be a part of but I’m very excited today. I’m very excited,” Burasco said.

Athletics Director Todd Kitchen and future track coach Josphat Boit hope the new program will attract more students to the school in the coming years.

“It’s exciting to have a new program in Northwest Arkansas,” Boit said. “I think it will be great for young kids to explore their talent.”

“It doesn’t take a lot of facilities, it doesn’t take a football stadium, or a basketball arena,” Kitchen said. “We’ve got great acreage and plenty of land so we said let’s give it a shot.”

NWACC was given approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association to offer cross country as an intercollegiate sport.

The college plans to begin the program this fall.