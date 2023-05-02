BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College announced that it will be expanding the college’s integrated design program with a new $618,319 grant.

The six-figure advanced technological education grant was awarded through the National Science Foundation, and NWACC says it will help expand the design program’s disciplines and include new curriculum for product development and package design.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the National Science Foundation. This funding will allow NWACC to continue to innovate and expand its integrated design program’s interdisciplinary design thinking curriculum,” said NWACC NSF Grant Director Elysia Contreras Springer.

“Students will be further exposed to the program’s multiple degree tracks while gaining hands-on learning and industry-ready credentials,” Contreras added.

NWACC says the expansion will include adding industry partnerships and putting more industry leaders on its Integrated Design Advisory Board, as well as expanding community workshops and classes and enhancing professional development opportunities in design sustainability for college and K-12 faculty.