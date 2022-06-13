BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) will host award-winning, New York-based fiber and mixed media artist and licensed clinical social worker Susan Schrott to the college’s Integrated Design Lab (IDL) for an artist talk, with a reception to follow.

According to a press release, the event is free and open to the public. Her work will be on display in the IDL on June 15 only.

As a fiber and mixed media artist, Schrott “synthesizes her life experiences into personal and uplifting images that feature hand-dyed fabrics, intense threadwork and embellishments such as crystals and beads.” Her artwork appears in permanent institutional installations and private collections around the world and has also been featured in notable quilting magazines and art books.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. in the Integrated Design Lab, room 122, on June 15. The NWACC campus is located at One College Drive in Bentonville.

