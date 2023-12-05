BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College is getting ready to offer a program it says you can’t find anywhere else.

NWACC will begin offering its trail technician program starting next fall.

The new program was designed to help with a high demand for mountain biking trails in Northwest Arkansas and around the country.

It has four pathways including trail crew member, trail manager, community planning and development and construction and maintenance.

The program builds off the school’s bicycle assembly and repair technician program that launched in 2021.

“The trail-building and maintenance industry, because of so much interest in mountain biking especially in this state, is where construction was in the ’90s. There’s a boom, there’s development, there’s economic impact, so now we need a well-trained workforce,” said Megan Bolinder, executive director of Trails and Trades.

She says there are about 1,500 of these positions in state parks and about 39% of those are open right now.