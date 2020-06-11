NWAChampionship virtual community celebration scheduled for June 15-21

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announces a week-long series of virtual events and celebrations from June 15-21 for the community to enjoy.

The celebration features activities for all ages including a local broadcast of the 2014 tournament, charitable initiatives for #PlayYellow and the Mercy Health Foundation, and a virtual women’s summit.

The 14th annual LPGA tournament, originally scheduled for the week of June 15 has been postponed to August 24-30.

As a kickoff to the community celebration, the final round of the 2014 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be broadcast on KNWA Sunday, June 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The broadcast will also feature interviews with Stacy Lewis and Razorback women’s golf coach, Shauna Taylor.

Fans are encouraged to share their #NWAChampionship Watch Party experiences using the hashtag #NWAChampRewind on social media.

In partnership with Walmart, June 15-21 will also serve as a celebration for the #PlayYellow initiative in NW Arkansas.

The #PlayYellow initiative raises money for pediatric care programs nationwide. Locally, the campaign benefits Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.

Donation opportunities will be available for community members across the #NWAChampionship social platforms and website.

The Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit presented by Kimberly-Clark returns as a virtual event on Thursday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This event is hosted in partnership with the region’s Network of Executive Women (NEW) chapter, and the event will also support the NWA Food Bank and its COVID-19 Response Fund.

Registration for the Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit is open to the public and available through NEW.

People of all ages are also invited to participate in Miles for Mercy, a virtual community challenge supporting the Mercy Health Foundation and local healthcare heroes.

Participants are encouraged to track miles walked or run throughout June 15-20, with each mile submitted equaling a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

Registration for that is available online.