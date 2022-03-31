SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is partnering with the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks to start a new program designed to help food-insecure Veterans in the area.

According to a press release, the program is open to any Veteran that is enrolled in the VA Medical Center and CBOC’s will provide a box of food to each Veteran. The first delivery will be on Wednesday, April 13th at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Campus, Lot L.

“As we all know, the need of food and nourishment is generally not a one time need, it is an ongoing need and the VHSO can greatly serve our Veterans year round by partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to ensure that no matter the time of year, that our Veterans have access or a way to obtain food for themselves and their families. To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise: To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans. What a GREAT way for VHSO to continue fulfilling this promise in Northwest Arkansas!” Gina Bokker, MSN, RN with the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Veterans who are recognized as food insecure will be contacted to participate in this inaugural event. Following distributions will be given to Veterans that are in for appointments and express interest in receiving a food box.

“Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for us so we are proud to have the opportunity to step up and help those Veterans in need,” said Kent Eikenberry, President and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “Nutritious food is a critical component of a healthy lifestyle. We are grateful to provide it. Our thanks go out to every serviceman or woman and to the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks for helping us address food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas.”

For more information about the program, contact Amy Cash, HUD/VASH Supervisor at 479-443-4301 ext. 65631 or the CDCE staff at 479-444-5060.