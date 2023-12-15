ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oakdale Middle School in Rogers is getting a new look.

The school, built in 1974, is getting a new gym, new lighting, new technology for all classrooms, a new HVAC system and several other improvements.

On Tuesday, the Rogers School Board unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price of almost $44 million for the renovation.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke to the Rogers superintendent who says the changes are an important part of the learning experience.

“There are several elements that impact the instructional program. The quality of the teacher, the availability of technology, curriculum, textbooks and those kind of things. But one of the main factors that will impact the instructional program is just the quality of facilities that you’re in.”

Renovations will start later this month and should be finished by August 2026.