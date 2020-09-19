Oasis of Northwest Arkansas receives COVID-19 grant from United Way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oasis of Northwest Arkansas has received a COVID-19 grant from the United Way organization.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is a women’s transitional living community that provides safe, supporting housing for women in recovery and their children.

Ladonna Humphrey is the executive director for Oasis NWA.

She said the United Way grant has impacted over 100 women in our region.

“We hope to continue that relationship with because they’ve been just amazing for Oasis and allowing us to further our mission especially during a pandemic,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said this money could help open a third house.