FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Speeding violations on Arkansas roadways continue to rise and law enforcement officers across the state plan to band together in a united operation under the banner, “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”

According to an Arkansas State Police press release, the two-week crackdown directed at speeders begins on Monday, July 18th.

“It’s an acknowledged fact, as motor vehicle speed increases, so do the risks of injuries and deaths on roadways,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “A driver exceeding the posted speed limit is less likely to avoid a hazardous object in the road, safely steer away from another vehicle or negotiate an unfamiliar curve or highway exit.”

Speeders put themselves and others at tremendous risk, as noted in the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In 2020, there were 11,258 people killed in speeding-related crashes, accounting for 29% of all fatal crashes in the United States.

According to NHTSA, local roads are the most dangerous for speeders. The 2020 data reports that 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on U.S. roads occurred on non-interstate roadways. NHTSA considers a crash to be speeding-related if a driver was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions.

“During the upcoming special speed enforcement operation, state troopers and other law enforcement officers won’t be accepting excuses, the posted speed limit is the law,” Colonel Bryant said. “Our goal will always be to save lives.”

For more information on the “Obey the Sign, or Pay the Fine” mobilization, please visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov. Motorists are also encouraged to learn more about Arkansas’ ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities at www.TZDarkansas.org.