ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Electronic music duo, ODESZA will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Walmart AMP. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

ODESZA will be performing their “The Last Goodbye Tour” with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & OLAN as part of the Cox Concert Series Gates. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 to 129.50 plus fees.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.