Officer Franks responds to homecoming celebration; “I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Prairie Grove community is welcoming Officer Tyler Franks home from rehab after he was shot on a domestic disturbance call in May. He had to undergo a partial leg amputation as a result.

The homecoming was tearful and exciting not only for Officer Franks but also the community.

“Thank you,” Officer Franks said in an emotional interview. “It’s meant a lot to me and my family… it’s meant a lot and I appreciate it.”

I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.” -OFFICER TYLER FRANKS, PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officer Franks spent nearly a month recovering before making his way home.

“I’ve pushed myself,” Officer Franks said. “I knew I had to work to heal in rehab to get here.”

Officer Franks said it was the support of his community that kept him going.

“I came to come and support him because because I know he’d take a bullet for this community,” said Ella Faulk.

Faulk said this hits close to home because her dad is also a Prairie Grove Police Officer.

“It’s scary to know that he could be shot at any moment, but I know that he would do anything to protect our community and he would just do anything and everything for anyone,” Faulk said.

Officer Franks said he has a long road ahead with months of recovery, but he is thankful he is now able to do that at home with his family. He said he hopes to get back to work as a police officer as soon as possible.