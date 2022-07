KNOXVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police Department has confirmed that a deputy was wounded after an armed stand-off with a woman.

Christiana Beasley, 44, barricaded herself inside a residence where it was reported that she shot Deputy Brent Scott.

Deputy Scott wound is non-life threatening according to ASP.

Beasley is charged with attempted capital murder and is in custody.