Officer-involved shooting kills Bentonville suspect; neighbor shares what he experienced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) -Police shot and killed Bentonville man, Brian Williams, while responding to a domestic dispute.

Around 3:15 Sunday morning, Bentonville police responded to Northwest 6th Street for reports of domestic dispute.

Bob Bennett was shocked to hear what unfolded at this neighbors house.


“On this street I was stunned…I was stunned.”

A press release from the Bentonville PD said a man attacked his father leaving him with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they said they front door had been barricaded shut with furniture. Once they were able to pry open the door, they discovered the two children and wife were in immediate danger of serious injury or death.

The press release said Williams then charged through the front door with a large kitchen knife. Three officers then fired their guns at him.


“I heard it sound like a fence falling or firecrackers falling off I didn’t know what happened,” Bennett said. “EMS went by and I was thinking something happened, maybe somebody had a heart attack or something, but I was still trying to figure out what that noise was.”

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His father was also hospitalized due to the injuries from his attack. His condition is unknown at this time.

The violent and deadly situation hit too close to home for Bennett.


“I’ve lived on this street since ’84 and I never would have dreamed something like this happening on this street.”

At this time there is no word on the status or condition of William’s wife and two kids. The investigation by the Arkansas State Police is ongoing.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
