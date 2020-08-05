Officials announce ready-for-school call center to help ease concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a call center that can help answer questions about the reopening of schools in Arkansas.

During today’s news briefing, Secretary of the State Department of Education Johnny Key announced the opening of the ready for school resource call center.

Key said you can call (833) 353-6050 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from anywhere in the state.

“This is something that’s very important as we get closer to the start of school that parents are going to have more questions obviously many of those questions will be dependent on the work that’s happening in their local school districts but we will work to make sure we get those answers to them,” Key said.

He said the state will consider extending the hours you can call in depending on the volume of calls it receives.