Officials cancel ‘Remember & Rise’ event dedicated to 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district in 1921 was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers for approaching the topic, students are encouraged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” instead of a “riot,” as it is still commemorated in state laws. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials have canceled the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre due to “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers,” according to an email sent out by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

The email says officials hope to reschedule The Remember & Rise event later in the year.

A ribbon cutting for the Pathway to Hope at Greenwood and I-244 on May 28 is still planned as well as the Candlelight Vigil at Greenwood and Archer on May 31, according to the email.

The coming week will see many events surrounding the anniversary. To see the upcoming events, go to RootTulsa.com.

On May 25, White House officials said President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre on Tuesday, June 1.