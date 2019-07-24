Officials in Fort Smith metro open to the idea of solar power

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Talk Business) — A growing number of Arkansas cities, counties and school districts are moving toward solar to handle all or a portion of their electricity demand. None of those are in the Fort Smith metro, but area officials are warming up to the idea.

Cities with solar power operations or have announced plans for solar include Camden, Clarksville, Fayetteville, Searcy, and Stuttgart. Other governments moving toward solar include Phillips County, Yell County, and the Guy-Perkins School District.

The city of Stuttgart is working with Little Rock-based Scenic Hill Solar to build a 3.15 megawatt solar power plant that will generate 100% renewable energy for its government and municipal operations. The solar power plant will save the city more than $100,000 a year. Bill Halter, CEO Scenic Hill Solar and former Arkansas Lt. Gov., said lower prices for solar equipment, the ability to lock in utility rates, and the positive environmental impact of using solar are some of the reasons driving demand.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that solar power is indeed a growing source of energy. Since 2008, solar power plants in the U.S. have grown from 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to an estimated 67 GW. The 67 GW is enough to power 12.7 million average American homes, according to the DOE and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Also, the average cost of solar panels has dropped more than 60% and the cost of a solar electric system has dropped by about 50% since 2010. However, grid integration issues, financing, land acquisition and other “soft costs” continue to be barriers to broader solar energy use, the DOE noted.

Figures from the SEIA indicate that 17,099 Arkansas homes are powered by solar, and just 0.37% of the state’s electricity comes from solar power plants. The association also reports the state has 369 jobs tied to the solar industry.

To read more click here.