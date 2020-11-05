Officials name new road in Florida after Trayvon Martin

Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son’s name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin’s former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice.

The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning.

Sybrina Fulton, and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, together with Jahvaris and Tyler Martin, stand next to a sign at the renaming of a street in honor of their son, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla., in 2012. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Martin was in 11th grade at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed.

The 17-year-old was shot dead by George Zimmerman while Martin was visiting his father in Central Florida.

Zimmerman’s acquittal under the state’s self-defense law in July 2013 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.