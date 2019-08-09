Officials urge drivers to allow extra time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Officials are reminding anyone driving in the area of Fayetteville High School and University of Arkansas to allow extra travel time during upcoming days.

Officials with the City of Fayetteville, University of Arkansas and Fayetteville Public Schools said they recommend drivers allow extra travel time during the first week of school.

Classes at FHS begin Aug. 13 and UA classes begin Aug. 14-19.

A section of Stadium Drive, between Clinton and Leroy Pond Drives, will be closed during student move-in days. Campus move-in information may be found, here.

Also, there are several construction projects happening around campus.