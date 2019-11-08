Officials warn dangers of going past barricades, caution tape on flooded roads

Benton County officials want you to know that just because there's not a physical barrier in front of a flooded roadway, it doesn't mean you're clear to drive through.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Driving through barriers during a flood can not only be dangerous for you, but for crews responsible for saving your life.

Benton County officials want you to know that just because there’s not a physical barrier in front of a flooded roadway, it doesn’t mean you’re clear to drive through.

Communications Director Channing Barker said her team will also use caution tape to block off potentially dangerous areas.

With 1,400 miles of road, the county doesn’t have the resources to put a physical barrier at every closure.

Barker said crews will be out as early as one in the morning to block off these areas for your safety, and it’s disheartening to see it taken down.

“It doesn’t take much to take your vehicle off the road and then you be in a very dangerous situation and there’s not always going to be someone there to help you,” she said. “We place those barricades up for your safety and it’s your life you’re placing in your own hands.”