Ogden Ranch hosts Buckin’ at the Ranch event

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Get ready to hear the crowd roar and some bulls stomping.

Tonight, professional bull riders will be taking over Ogden Ranch.

“Buckin’ at the Ranch” will take place in Prairie Grove Friday (July 17) and Saturday (July 18) night.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the main event starts at 8 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Nathan Ogden, the owner of Ogden Ranch said this ranch is the perfect spot for following social distancing guidelines.

“We’re asking everyone be safe, follow the guidelines, take advantage of the handwashing station, and hand sanitizers, keep your hands clean, and we’re going to have a buckin’ good time,” he said.

Find out more on their Facebook page.