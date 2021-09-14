OG&E crews return from hurricane recovery assistance in Louisiana

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a lineman gestures as he works on a power pole, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric crews helping with cleanup after Hurricane Ida are now back home.

The 270 member team of workers arrived back home after being in Jackson Parish, La., over the past two weeks.

Chad Guthrie, manager of distribution construction of OG&E says the team is proud of the progress they’ve made.

“When we’re out here working and restoring this power, the customers, the residents here, Entergy’s customers, are continually coming up to our men when we’ve completed a job that’s tasked,” Guthrie said. “They meet us back at our vehicles and they just really continue to thank us and show appreciation.”

The team replaced 110 poles, including significant repairs to damaged traffic lights.

Over the past few weeks, OG&E teams drove nearly 200,000 miles during their 16-hour workdays.