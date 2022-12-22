FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Snow is falling, temperatures are dropping, and the wind is picking up throughout OG&E’s service area on Thursday, Dec. 22 and it is expected to continue.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain well below freezing into the weekend.

As of 10:15 a.m., OG&E says approximately 4,200 customers are without service, down from a peak of 6,400. Most outages are reportedly due to high winds that have downed power lines as well as broken cross arms and poles.

According to the power company, 950 personnel were mobilized on Wednesday to respond to the outages across their service area.

OG&E says its crews are working around the clock to respond to outages and restore customers’ power as quickly and safely as possible.

The company also says it will not disconnect service if the temperature is forecasted to be below 32 degrees in a 24-hour period and determined by the city.

To keep up with the latest outage updates, sign up for myOGEalerts and monitor the storm impact at OGE.com/outages.

Customers signed up for myOGEalerts receive outage information by text, email and/or phone and can report outages by text.