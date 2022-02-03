ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — OG&E Energy Corp announced as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, approximately 1,500 customers are without service primarily in the Fort Smith, Ark. area and western portions of the Oklahoma City metro.

OG&E said its crews will continue to work through the morning to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

According to a press release, overnight crews restored power to the single, large outage that impacted more than 6,000 customers. The power company said it continues to see outages related to galloping power lines and crews are working around the clock to minimize customer impact.

As snow continues to fall and more is forecasted into Friday morning, OG&E said it has mobilized more than 4,000 restoration and support personnel through the service area to respond to outages caused by the storm.

If your power goes out, notify OG&E by calling 800-522-6870. To view the System Watch map of reported outages, visit OGE.com/outage. You can report and check the status of your outage online by logging into your OG&E account or by signing up for myOGEalerts. You can also receive outage information by text, email, and/or phone if you’re signed up for myOGEalerts.

If you see any downed power lines, remain safe and stay away from them and anything they are touching. You can report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.