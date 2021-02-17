OG&E reports no outages in system, says rolling blackouts remain on pause

A transmission tower supports power lines after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports no outages in its system as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

According to an OG&E press release issued Wednesday morning, crews last night restored power to all customers with outages related to yesterday’s weather.

The company says that, at this time, Southwest Power Pool continues to pause temporary service interruptions.

“The potential for the reinstatement of short-term service interruptions remain as the extreme cold weather in the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas continues. Should mandated interruptions resume, we will make every effort to communicate with customers about service interruption and estimated restoration. Given the fluidity of the situation, prior notification is not guaranteed. We are encouraging customers to prepare for the possibility of controlled service interruptions as these conditions continue. Oklahoma Gas & Electric

The company says it does not have the ability to exclude a particular home from experiencing a loss of service.

“Customers with concerns due to life-sustaining equipment should contact their physician for guidance,” OG&E said in its release.

The company continues to ask customers to conserve power “to help the region navigate this current situation and minimize further interruptions.”