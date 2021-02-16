OG&E, SWEPCO, Carroll Electric and Ozarks Electric to begin temporary, controlled electric service interruptions

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: Southwest Power Pool notified OG&E that temporary service interruptions are not required at this time. The company says it will continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required.

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: A strategic outage is planned beginning at 9:30 a.m. for the Goshen substation and the Dyess Substation Circuit 1 (north Springdale near the Interstate).

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.: The city of Rogers said on Facebook Carroll Electric customers can expect interruptions between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric, Southwestern Electric Power Co., and Carroll Electric announced early Tuesday, February 16 that the Southwest Power Pool power grid operator has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.

As a result, SPP has directed its member utilities, including OG&E and SWEPCO, to initiate temporary, controlled interruptions of service.

“SPP has directed us to implement temporary interruptions of service,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesperson. “These will be short-term, controlled interruptions and may continue through mid-week.”

SWEPCO said it is rotating the areas affected by the controlled outages so customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible.

OG&E said on Twitter Tuesday morning that outage areas will include Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Tishomingo, Norman, Edmond, Paul’s Valley, Enid, Woodward, Glenpool, Yukon, Ardmore, Kingston, Guthrie, Fort Smith, Hennessey, MWC, Sapulpa, El Reno, Del City, Choctaw, Bethany & Warr Acres.

Outages in OG&E services are expected to last around two hours.

Carroll Electric is strongly encouraging its member-consumers to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption over the next 48 hours.

Officials encourage customers to reduce electricity use while SPP and power companies work to restore systems to full capacity.

OG&E says customers can help by taking simple conservation steps such as:

• Set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

• Postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until mid-day or after 9 p.m. when the demand for electricity decreases

• Turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using

• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

“We join SPP, and all the utility companies in Oklahoma and the region in asking customers to help by reducing their electricity use as safely as possible,” Alford said.

SWEPCO is asking those customers who have service during the rotating outages to continue conserving energy until further notice.