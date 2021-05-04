OG&E working to restore power lost during storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews with Oklahoma Gas & Electric are working to repair downed power lines caused by storms Monday night that left thousands of customers in Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma without electricity.

The company says as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, nearly 16,000 customers remain without power, following a total impact of 31,000 customers with outages.

OG&E says crews have begun restoration while they continue assessing the damage, and are mobilizing additional personnel to restore power as quickly as possible.

The company does not have restoration estimates at this time. Customers can report an outage by signing into their oge.com account or calling 800-522-6870.

OG&E recommends customers check to make sure their homes can take power and to follow these safety tips: