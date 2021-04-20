Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

News

by: FARNOUSH AMIRI The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo then President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, in Lebanon, Ohio. A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday, April 20, 2021, would change the name of a state park to honor Trump. The House bill primarily sponsored by freshmen Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A GOP-backed bill would change the name of an Ohio state park to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill primarily sponsored by freshman State Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president.

The state park in question is located in Cortland, with more than 7,000 acres, and one of the largest lakes in the state.

Loychik had initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March, resulting in a wave of criticism from Democratic colleagues, who believe there are more pressing issues for the House to focus on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

