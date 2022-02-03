FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report from AAA, gas prices in Arkansas jumped as residents are dealing with winter weather and storms around the state.

The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more compared to this day last week and is 88 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.18 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.41, which is six cents more compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which were closing in on $90 per barrel earlier in the week. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers. OPEC+ also agreed to keep with gradual oil output increases through March, which may help keep oil from passing the $90 mark.

“Drivers are likely going to be paying more at the pump as demand for gasoline has been stronger compared to last year and global tensions are driving crude oil prices higher,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As long as crude oil prices stay elevated, prices at the pump will as well.”

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA’s report.