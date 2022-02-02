OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, as authorized by Governor Kevin Stitt, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday and ending at midnight on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The following counties have been given authorization:

Cimarron County, Texas County, Beaver County, Harper County, Ellis County, Woodward County, Woods County, Alfalfa County, Grant County, Major County, Garfield County, Blaine County, Kingfisher County, Kay County, Osage County, Noble County, Pawnee County, and Payne County.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled, the department said.