FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 31, an Oklahoma man was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Washington County.

Coleton Jack Russell, 26, of Vian, OK, was booked into the Washington County jail and released on a $15,000 bond. He is charged with sexual extortion and stalking in the third degree.

A felony information document was filed in Washington County Circuit Court on April 6, detailing the allegations against Russell. Prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett stated that Russell communicated “a threat to damage the property or harm the reputation” of another person “with the purpose to coerce another person to engage in sexual contact or sexually explicit conduct” between November 1-December 31, 2021.

The filing alleges that Russell made a threat to harm the reputation of another person or to produce or distribute a recording of the person “engaged in sexually explicit conduct or depicted in a state of nudity.”

The stalking charge, a class A misdemeanor, is for behavior that “would place a reasonable person in the victim’s position under emotional distress and in fear for his or her safety” during the same dates.

Russell will be arraigned on September 2 before Judge Mark Lindsay in Washington County Circuit Court. He has another court appearance scheduled for September 26.