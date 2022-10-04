WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den State Park on October 3.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Douglas E. Owens, 51, of Ada, was traveling westbound on state highway 74 at approximately 4:07 p.m. when he attempted to “negotiate a curve to the right and ran off the roadway.” He lost control of the bike and it rolled onto its right side.

Owens “succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash,” according to the report.