LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bokoshe, OK man that was a passenger in a single-vehicle accident was killed on October 4 in Arkoma, OK.

According to a trooper from the Leflore County detachment of Troop D that responded to the scene, Paul Boyd, 77, was a passenger in a car headed southbound on OK-9A that failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the road and struck a tree to the right.

Boyd was reportedly pinned in the car for about half an hour before being extracted by the Arkoma Fire Department using a Hurst Tool, also known as the Jaws of Life. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and died from trunk and internal injuries.

The car’s driver, a 68-year-old woman, was also taken there with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries and is listed in critical condition. Another passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was treated at the hospital for leg injuries and was released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The report states that the condition of the driver was “apparently normal” and seat belts were in use, including a child restraint.

Airbags were reportedly deployed only for the driver.