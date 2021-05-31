OK: Shooting, fatal boat accident in Grand Lake area

News

Police are investigating as separate incidents

Posted: / Updated:

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating a separate shooting and a fatal boating accident that occurred in the Grand Lake area in northeast Oklahoma over Memorial Day weekend.

The authority said in a statement a woman was shot in the neck late Saturday night at the Eagle Bluff Resort along the Illinois River. She was taken to an area hospital, and her condition was not immediately known.

A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are also looking into a boat accident early Sunday morning on Grand Lake that left one person dead. Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers