OKCPD issues Amber Alert for 14-month-old girl

We can still remember what grandma’s root cellar looked like at the end of an abundant growing season. It was so satisfying to see the walls lined with colorful jars of pickled and canned produce. At that time, growing your own food and preserving it wasn’t trendy, it was just what you had to do. Though, no one did it quite like Aunt Pearl and Uncle Johnny. They took it to the next level, and turned everything into a party! Their farm house was the gathering place where we have so many memories with family and friends with good wholesome food at the center of it all.

Pearl and Johnny is a small family-owned company tucked away in the Missouri Ozarks. Our mission is to share our family’s time-honored traditions in a way that fits in with today’s busy lifestyle. Out of this 10-Minute Pickle Kits and our Organic dip & Spread Mixes were born! We love using these products to showcase the natural flavor of fresh produce. They turn homemade veggies into colorful jars of pickles that are pretty enough to give away as gifts, and they turn a gathering of friends and some fresh veggies into a party full of memories. Pearl and Johnny helps keep the memory of a slower time alive, without actually having to slow down at all.