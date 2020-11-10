OKCPD issues Amber Alert for 14-month-old girl

News

by: Kaylee Douglas

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old girl.

Zyla Milburn was last seen near S Bryant Ave. and SE 59th St. around noon with 37-year-old Brandon Milburn.

Brandon Milburn could be in a silver or white Toyota Prius with license plate ‘AEX868.’

Officials say Milburn should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact OKCPD immediately if you see Zyla and Brandon or know of their whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers