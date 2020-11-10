OKCPD issues Amber Alert for 14-month-old girl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old girl.
Zyla Milburn was last seen near S Bryant Ave. and SE 59th St. around noon with 37-year-old Brandon Milburn.
Brandon Milburn could be in a silver or white Toyota Prius with license plate ‘AEX868.’
Officials say Milburn should be considered armed and dangerous.
Contact OKCPD immediately if you see Zyla and Brandon or know of their whereabouts.
