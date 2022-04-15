ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma’s near-total abortion ban could bring more women seeking abortion care to Arkansas.

Planned Parenthood of Great Plains Interim CEO & President Emily Wales said it expects to see more patients come to surrounding states.

“As care becomes less and less accessible, especially in Oklahoma, there will be people who come to Arkansas for care,” Wales said.

Wales said Planned Parenthood sees everyday the impact restrictive abortion laws can have on women.

“We do see at the personal level exactly what this crisis looks like and we see it in the desperation on our patients’ faces every day,” Wales said.

While Director of NWA Respect Life Council Sheila Pursell said she is happy to see Oklahoma take the step of restricting abortion.

“We hope this is another step towards the protection of all human life,” Pursell said.

Pursell said women can come to her organization to get help without having to get an abortion.

“We want to provide the real options that there are whether it’s help for a place to live or she needs medical support, or she needs just counseling and the encouragement,” Pursell said.

Wales said even though Oklahoma is stopping abortions it doesn’t mean it will stop women from getting one.

“It just makes it less safe and certainly less accessible for people who can’t afford to travel out of state,” Wales said.