GANS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says after interviewing the driver and watching the video inside the FedEx truck, it was found that the driver was lying and staged the incident.

The lockdowns have been lifted and all officers have been released from the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

GANS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A FedEx driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint and his truck stolen. The truck was found on a rural dirt road, according to Charles House, undersheriff of Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that no packages were disturbed.

First responders are still searching for the suspect. The Gans Public School is still on lockdown.

GANS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened around 11:30 a.m. near the town of Gans.

According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to an armed robbery of a FedEx van. The suspect stole the van and crashed in an area of tower estates, west of Gans.

Deputies are searching for the suspect. He fled on foot into a wooded area. He is described to be a white male, 5’10”, medium build, wearing a black shirt and orange basketball shorts.

Deputies say he supposedly is still armed with a gun.

The search has put a Gans school on lockdown, but there is no immediate threat to the school.

Deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cherokee Marshals are assisting in the search along with drones.