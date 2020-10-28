Oklahoma autumn ice storm a ‘nightmare’

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/FFTA) — Crews working the Oklahoma ice storm consider it a peculiarity, of sorts, because trees are green and full of leaves.

An ice storm warning is in effect for Central Oklahoma until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Lots of calls into 911 to report downed power lines. The best number for you to call to report such instances or outages is OG&E’s emergency line 405-272-9595 (inside the metro Oklahoma City area) or 800-522-6870 (outside the Oklahoma City metro area). pic.twitter.com/MwW0mOr0Ml — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 27, 2020

More than 300,000 are without power, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OGE) latest outage report.

The utility company serves more than 843,000 customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Crews from Sallisaw, Wagoner, and Miami are working to restore power as ice-covered tree limbs hit power lines or snap off and block roads.

Rights-of-way are being cleared and power lines are being replaced.

Crews state that the weight from the ice is presenting challenges that are not often involved in a typical ice storm.

Anadarko, Oklahoma, Facebook photos

In Anadarko, 50 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, linemen are working to restore power. Late Tuesday Sallisaw and Miami crews were in the dark and freezing rain working on a central circuit near Georgia and Alabama.

Sister cities are sending bucket trucks and tree trimmers to assist the crews, according to the City of Anadarko.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers:

Get updates from TV, radio or social media

Check brakes, wipers, fluids and tire pressure

Pack warm clothing, blankets, flashlights, ice scrapers, sand or cat litter for traction, jumper cables, non perishable food and drinking water

Charge cellular phone, pack a charging cord

Let others know your planned route and ETA

In Oklahoma calling *55, or 911, can get you highway patrol assistance should you become stranded.