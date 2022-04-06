OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidate filing is scheduled for April 13-15, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced on April 6.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Election Board, candidate filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the three-day period.

Candidate filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, and district attorney offices will file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol at 2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

Candidates filing for county offices will file at their local County Election Board office and should contact their County Election Board for filing instructions.

Candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the State Election Board website. Packets may also be obtained in person at election board offices. To file for office, candidates must submit the following:

Declaration of candidacy – signed and notarized

Filing fee (cashier’s check or certified check only) or a petition supporting candidacy

Required supplemental forms (if applicable)

Ziriax said candidates should thoroughly review all qualifications which are included in the candidate filing packet and on the StateElection Board website.

“Party affiliation requirements and residency requirements for state senator, state representative, and county commissioner have been modified due to redistricting. Also, some candidates’ districts may have changed,” Ziriax said.

The release says those with questions or concerns regarding their eligibility should consult an attorney or their legal counsel.

A candidate filing checklist is included in the packet for the convenience of candidates.

For more information about candidate filing, visit the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.