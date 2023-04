Basketball Training Game Background. Basketball on Wooden Court Floor Close Up with Blurred Players Playing Basketball Game in the Background

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma City Thunder hosts a basketball camp this summer in Fort Smith.

The NBA team opened registration for the camp on April 11.

It is for kids 6-14 years old looking to develop their basketball skills and work on sportsmanship.

Registration costs about $65. The camp will be held at Northside High School on July 27, the alma mater of current Oklahoma City Thunder players and former Razorbacks Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams.