HEAVENER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man was killed after being crushed by a pavement roller.

On April 16, Jace Hamner, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after an Ingersoll Rand pavement roller rolled over him, according to police.

According to a crash report, he got out of the roller while it was still running to put diesel on the front tires to remove asphalt from them, according to a police report. He then tripped or stumbled in front of it and was run over.