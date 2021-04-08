Oklahoma Democrats respond to anti-trans legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 2 (SB2), aimed at the state’s transgender student population, was addressed by House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-OKC., on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

SB2 would be known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Requiring certain athletic teams to be designated based on biological sex.

SB2 originally modified the duties of the School Finance Review Commission, but an amendment to change the legislation completely was filed just an hour before the committee, according to a statement from Virgin and Turner.

“In the middle of a pandemic, Oklahomans are facing real issues,” Turner said. “We need infrastructure, but my colleagues continue to double down on legislation that denies the existence of trans youth. Trans girls are girls – full stop. “I understand if some of the folks across the aisle don’t know how to care for communities and address the root cause of the problems these communities are facing. I can even understand if they don’t have the vision or drive to do long-term work, but that means they are not fit to lead Oklahomans. We all deserve better leadership. “The majority party knows this legislation is wrong and will do anything they can to continuously show Oklahomans, including myself, that we are not welcome – but this is the people’s building. “We will continue to show up in the face of bigotry and anti-trans legislation. We have defeated other anti-LGBTQ2S+ and anti-trans legislation, and we will do it again- but we can’t do it without you and groups like ACLU of Oklahoma, Freedom Oklahoma and so many more. Please keep fighting.” State Rep. Mauree Turner