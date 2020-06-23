Oklahoma doctor accused of deaths in opioid drug case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oklahoma City doctor has been indicted after being accused of illegally dispensing opioid drugs, leading to the deaths of three patients.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City announced Monday that Donald Hyungjoon Kim is accused of committing 154 separate counts of distributing opioids such as oxycodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl, as well as other prescription drugs from July 2015 to October 2018.

The indictment alleges that Kim’s illegal distribution of opioids caused three patient deaths. Kim faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious counts related to the patient deaths.