TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tulsa Community College announced, in regard to the growing cannabis industry in Oklahoma, the school is partnering with Green Flower to offer specialized training.

According to a press release, the state ranks ninth in the country for the number of jobs in the cannabis industry, according to a 2021 jobs report by Leafly, a cannabis investor group. The same report also shows the industry employs more than 16,000 residents, which is more cannabis workers than construction workers.

TCC says this partnership is to help keep pace with the industry and the need for skilled employees.

Through the program, TCC Continuing Education, individuals can complete three job-specific certificate programs and earn a certificate for each in an eight-week non-credit course for $750. The program is offered with an online, on-demand schedule, which allows individuals to complete the coursework at their own pace.

“With unprecedented growth in this industry, there is a need to develop a workforce with cannabis-specific skills. TCC has joined forces with Green Flower to deliver this highly-specialized content virtually,” says Pete Selden, vice president for Workforce Development at TCC. “Because these programs are available on-demand, it means an individual has tremendous flexibility for when they do the coursework.”

TCC is the first and only college in Oklahoma to offer this type of training. The three certificates provide on-demand training created specifically for cannabis professionals.

The release notes the Manufacturing Agent Certificate examines the business of cannabis extraction as you learn how to transform plant materials into extracts such as topicals, edibles, concentrates, and formulated products. The Cultivation Technician Certificate is designed for individuals to understand and master growing practices from start to finish and deliver high-quality plant products in any growing condition. Lastly, the Dispensary Associate Certificate focuses on driving higher-quality retail experiences and delivering

positive patient outcomes with customers.

“These online certificates provide a tremendous opportunity for individuals who want to take advantage of the good paying jobs available in this industry,” says Selden.

TCC says the programs will launch March 1. For more information or to register, go to cannabisstudies.tulsacc.edu .