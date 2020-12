OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) – Oklahoma food banks will get a boost from the ‘CARES Act’.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the approval of $6 million towards supporting food banks statewide.

The funding will be distributed state-wide through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

This year, food banks in Oklahoma have seen a 25% to 30% increase in the number of people looking for assistance.