OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for four counties after damaging tornadoes tore across southeastern Oklahoma leaving one dead.

Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties had more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has one confirmed death, as well as over 3,000 power outages, according to a press release.

“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”

The State Emergency Operations Plan was activated on Nov. 4 and will expire in 30 days.