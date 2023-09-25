OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces on September 25, the creation of a task force that aims to study the potential uses, benefits and security vulnerabilities of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the task force plans to identify the ways in which AI can be used to make the government more efficient, to improve education, and to prepare the workforce for the future economy.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our society operates,” said Stitt. “The private sector is already finding ways to use it to increase efficiency. Potential exists for the government to use AI to root out inefficiencies and duplicate regulations, and it is an essential piece of developing a workforce that can compete on a global level.”

The AI task force will attempt to study, evaluate and develop policy and administrative recommendations for the deployment of AI and GenAI and report their findings to the governor by December 31.

The order calls on directors of all state agencies to charge one person on their team with becoming an AI and GenAI expert.