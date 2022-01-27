OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation on January 27 reaffirming the promise to never forget the events of the Holocaust and raise awareness of rising antisemitism in America on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the proclamation also adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

The proclamation reads, in part:

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, J. Kevin Stitt, Governor, hereby proclaim that we the people of the State of Oklahoma recommit ourselves to the promise that Never Again can such a tragedy occur by remembering the victims of the Holocaust, teaching our children about this tragedy and using the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism as a tool for identifying and speaking out against antisemitism.”

The full proclamation can be found here.