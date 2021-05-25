Oklahoma governor praises school funding act

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls 2021 the year of Oklahoma’s education turnaround and applauding the new Redbud School Funding Act.

It directs some medical marijuana revenue to schools that receive the least amount of local tax revenues, either public or charter, for building-related improvements.

“We knew education isn’t a one-size fits all,” Stitt said. “You and your parents should have the freedom to attend the best school for you regardless of your zipcode or where you live and wherever you go the money should follow you. In Oklahoma, we fund students and not systems.”