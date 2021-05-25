Oklahoma governor praises school funding act

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls 2021 the year of Oklahoma’s education turnaround and applauding the new Redbud School Funding Act.

It directs some medical marijuana revenue to schools that receive the least amount of local tax revenues, either public or charter, for building-related improvements.

“We knew education isn’t a one-size fits all,” Stitt said. “You and your parents should have the freedom to attend the best school for you regardless of your zipcode or where you live and wherever you go the money should follow you. In Oklahoma, we fund students and not systems.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers