Oklahoma governor withdraws COVID-19 state of emergency order

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kevin Stitt gives an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to withdraw the COVID-19 state of emergency, according to a press release sent out by the governor’s office.

In a video message, Stitt said that Oklahoma’s 7-day average of new cases is down 94 percent from its peak and among the lowest per capita rates in the country. Stitt said that hospitalizations are down 90% and are stable.

“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” Stitt said. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now. More people are getting the vaccine every day, our kids are safely back in school, our businesses are open and thriving and our unemployment rate is better than the national average.”

The release says the Oklahoma State Department of Health will continue collecting data from hospitals and testing labs.

According to the release, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, and vaccines remain available to all Oklahomans 16 and older through appointments and walk-ins across the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers