Oklahoma governor withdraws COVID-19 state of emergency order

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to withdraw the COVID-19 state of emergency, according to a press release sent out by the governor’s office.

In a video message, Stitt said that Oklahoma’s 7-day average of new cases is down 94 percent from its peak and among the lowest per capita rates in the country. Stitt said that hospitalizations are down 90% and are stable.

“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” Stitt said. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now. More people are getting the vaccine every day, our kids are safely back in school, our businesses are open and thriving and our unemployment rate is better than the national average.”

The release says the Oklahoma State Department of Health will continue collecting data from hospitals and testing labs.

According to the release, 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, and vaccines remain available to all Oklahomans 16 and older through appointments and walk-ins across the state.