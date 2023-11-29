(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — Bed bugs love the warm summer months, but when the season changes and temperatures fall, should you still be concerned about bed bugs? The short answer according to experts, is ‘yes.’

With the official start of winter less than a month away, a study released today reveals which states bed bugs are hiding the most. According to the results, bed bugs have become increasingly prevalent in Oklahoma — more so than any other state in the country.

Wellness experts at PureCare analyzed Google search data from all 50 states in order to develop a “Bed Bug Search Score” — measuring which states have the biggest bed bug problem. The score ranges from 0 to 100, where 100 indicates the highest likelihood of bed bugs in resident’s sheets.

With a score of 99/100, the study determined that Oklahoma has the nation’s biggest bed bug problem, and therefore the state most bothered by bed bugs. Neighboring Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas are also at the top of that list.

WORST STATES RANK STATES BED BUG SEARCH SCORE 1 Oklahoma 99.1 2 West Virginia 91.2 3 Kansas 81.6 4 Kentucky 78.2 5 Indiana 76.5 6 Arkansas 76.4 7 Missouri 73.2 8 South Dakota 72.5 9 Ohio 70.3 10 South Carolina 68.2 You can view an interactive visualization featuring a state-level Google Trends analysis of the 10 most searched bed-bug-related queries, HERE. Details regarding the methodology used in this study can be found, HERE.

The wellness experts at PureCare aren’t the only ones taking note of the creepy critters’ growing presence in Oklahoma. The animal education website, A-Z-Animals says Oklahoma ranks high for pests of all kinds, particularly bed bugs. An article published on Monday (11/27) states bed bugs are some of the most common problem-critters in the entire state.

Bed Bugs For Christmas

During the summer months, internet searches for bed bugs often rise, and for good reason. The pests are typically more active in the summer as they search out warm environments, especially heat produced by humans or animals — whose blood provides bed bugs with ample nutrition and is their only source of food.

The bed bug is a resilient pest and can easily survive the changing of seasons — including winter’s chill. Cooler temperatures or limited access to blood extend their development time. Nymphs (the “baby form” of the bugs) can survive months without feeding. But when temperatures fall outside, we turn up the temperature inside — providing the bugs with a continuous warm environment where they can survive and thrive by feeding on human blood.

Bed Bugs: A Difficult ‘Pest,’ Now & Later

The bed bug problem in the U.S. is only getting worse, and not just in Oklahoma. Rorie Hansen, owner and service manager of Bug-A-Way Pest Control in southwest Missouri, says as human travel rapidly increased over the last decade, so has the problem of bed bugs.

“If we went back 10 years ago, we had very, very few bed bug calls. But over the last 10 to 12, maybe even 15 years, cases continue to rise. They continue to increase in not just our region, but really across the world,” said Hansen.